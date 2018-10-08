Canada wins 2 silver medals, bronze at Boca Chica beach volleyball tourney
Pavan, Humana-Paredes add to Canadian showing with 5th-place effort in Dominican Republic
Three Canadian beach volleyball teams left a lasting impression at the Boca Chica tournament.
Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter earned a silver medal on Sunday night in the Dominican Republic after fellow Canadians Ben Saxton and Grant O'Gorman collected bronze.
On the women's side, top-seeded Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson of Canada were defeated by Americans Alix Klineman and April Ross in the gold-medal match.
Pedlow and Schachter were swept in three sets by Josue Gaxiola and Jose Luis Rubio of Mexico, who combined outstanding defence and accuracy on offence to prevail 22-20, 17-21, 15-13.
In a 38-minute semifinal, Pedlow and Schachter put away Saxton and O'Gorman 21-19, 21-18.
The latter tandem took home bronze with a 21-19, 21-16 victory over William Allen and Ryan Doherty of the United States and surviving a tough quarter-final (21-15, 19-21, 15-10) against Andy Leonardo and Luis Garcia of Guatemala.
Bansley and Wilkerson were defeated by scores of 21-16 and 21-18 after advancing to the final with a straight-sets win over Cubans Arlin Hechavarria and Yanisleidis Sanchez.
Another Canadian tandem, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes, placed fifth after beating Mexico's Martha Revuelta and Zaira Orellana 21-10, 21-11.
