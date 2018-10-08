Skip to Main Content
Canada wins 2 silver medals, bronze at Boca Chica beach volleyball tourney

Road To The Olympic Games

Three Canadian beach volleyball teams left a lasting impression at the Boca Chica tournament. The men led the way as Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter earned a silver medal on Sunday night after Ben Saxton and Grant O’Gorman grabbed bronze.

Pavan, Humana-Paredes add to Canadian showing with 5th-place effort in Dominican Republic

CBC Sports ·
Three Canadian beach volleyball teams left a lasting impression at the Boca Chica tournament in the Dominican Republic, led by silver medallists Sam Pedlow (second from right) and Sam Schachter (far right) along with Ben Saxton (far left) and Grant O'Gorman (second from left) who won bronze. (Twitter/@VBallCanada)

Three Canadian beach volleyball teams left a lasting impression at the Boca Chica tournament.

Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter earned a silver medal on Sunday night in the Dominican Republic after fellow Canadians Ben Saxton and Grant O'Gorman collected bronze.

On the women's side, top-seeded Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson of Canada were defeated by Americans Alix Klineman and April Ross in the gold-medal match.

Pedlow and Schachter were swept in three sets by Josue Gaxiola and Jose Luis Rubio of Mexico, who combined outstanding defence and accuracy on offence to prevail 22-20, 17-21, 15-13.

In a 38-minute semifinal, Pedlow and Schachter put away Saxton and O'Gorman 21-19, 21-18.

The latter tandem took home bronze with a 21-19, 21-16 victory over William Allen and Ryan Doherty of the United States and surviving a tough quarter-final (21-15, 19-21, 15-10) against Andy Leonardo and Luis Garcia of Guatemala.

Bansley and Wilkerson were defeated by scores of 21-16 and 21-18 after advancing to the final with a straight-sets win over Cubans Arlin Hechavarria and Yanisleidis Sanchez.

Another Canadian tandem, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes, placed fifth after beating Mexico's Martha Revuelta and Zaira Orellana 21-10, 21-11.

