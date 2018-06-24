Canada's Bansley, Wilkerson earn silver at beach volleyball world tour event
Canadian squad drops 3-set final in Czech Republic
Canada's Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson earned a silver medal on Sunday on the FIVB beach volleyball world tour in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Bansley, from Waterdown, Ont., and Wilkerson, from Toronto, fell 2-1 to Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova of the Czech Republic in the women's final.
The Canadians were in control early, winning the first set 21-17. But the Czechs took the momentum and tied the match with a 21-15 win in the second set.
Hermannova and Slukova held down a last-ditch comeback attempt from the Canadians to take the tiebreaker 15-13.
The silver medal for Bansley and Wilkerson was the team's second consecutive podium finish after a third-place result in Brazil last month.
Bansley has won eighth world tour medals, but has yet to win gold.
