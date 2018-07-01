Skip to Main Content
Canada's Bansley, Wilkerson win beach volleyball gold in Warsaw

Road To The Olympic Games

Canada's Bansley, Wilkerson win beach volleyball gold in Warsaw

Canada's Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson defeated 10th-seeded Chantal Laboureur and Julia Sude of Germany 2-0 for the gold medal at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Warsaw Open Sunday.

Canadian squad tops Germany to win FIVB world tour event

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Brandie Wilkerson, left, and Heather Bansley won beach volleyball gold at the FIVB world tour event in Warsaw. (Twitter/@Equipe_Canada)

Canada's Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson defeated 10th-seeded Chantal Laboureur and Julia Sude of Germany 2-0 for the gold medal at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Warsaw Open Sunday.

Set scores were 21-17, 21-17.

Wilkerson, from Toronto, and Bansley, from Waterdown, Ont., have three medals this season. They won bronze in Brazil in May and silver in the Czech Republic in June.

"It's been an amazing experience," said Wilkerson. "We're so happy that our hard work on and off the court has really shown. We were really just fighting out there, keeping our heads down and with the eye on the prize at the same time."

Brazil's Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Santos Lisboa won bronze, beating Brittany Hochevar and Kelly Claes of the United States.

On the men's side, Canada's Ben Saxton and Grant O'Gorman finished fifth.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us