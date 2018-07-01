Canada's Bansley, Wilkerson win beach volleyball gold in Warsaw
Canadian squad tops Germany to win FIVB world tour event
Canada's Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson defeated 10th-seeded Chantal Laboureur and Julia Sude of Germany 2-0 for the gold medal at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Warsaw Open Sunday.
Set scores were 21-17, 21-17.
Wilkerson, from Toronto, and Bansley, from Waterdown, Ont., have three medals this season. They won bronze in Brazil in May and silver in the Czech Republic in June.
The Canadian duo <a href="https://twitter.com/HeatherBansley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HeatherBansley</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/BrandieWilks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrandieWilks</a> shared their thought after claiming their desired gold medal at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldTourWarsaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldTourWarsaw</a> 🥇🇨🇦💪🏐 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beachvolleyball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beachvolleyball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beachworldtour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beachworldtour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MontaClub?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MontaClub</a> <a href="https://t.co/4ny7jn3f1b">pic.twitter.com/4ny7jn3f1b</a>—@WTPoland
"It's been an amazing experience," said Wilkerson. "We're so happy that our hard work on and off the court has really shown. We were really just fighting out there, keeping our heads down and with the eye on the prize at the same time."
Brazil's Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Santos Lisboa won bronze, beating Brittany Hochevar and Kelly Claes of the United States.
On the men's side, Canada's Ben Saxton and Grant O'Gorman finished fifth.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.