Canada's Bansley, Wilkerson win beach volleyball gold in Warsaw

Canada's Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson defeated 10th-seeded Chantal Laboureur and Julia Sude of Germany 2-0 for the gold medal at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Warsaw Open Sunday.

Set scores were 21-17, 21-17.

Wilkerson, from Toronto, and Bansley, from Waterdown, Ont., have three medals this season. They won bronze in Brazil in May and silver in the Czech Republic in June.

"It's been an amazing experience," said Wilkerson. "We're so happy that our hard work on and off the court has really shown. We were really just fighting out there, keeping our heads down and with the eye on the prize at the same time."

Brazil's Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Santos Lisboa won bronze, beating Brittany Hochevar and Kelly Claes of the United States.

On the men's side, Canada's Ben Saxton and Grant O'Gorman finished fifth.