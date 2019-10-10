Putin wants to leave doping issues in the past as Russia faces tampering inquiry
Russian president says country is complying with WADA 'to the fullest extent'
Vladimir Putin says Russia wants to leave its doping "shortcomings" in the past, even as it faces questions regarding data tampering.
The Russian president tells a televised sports conference that his country is complying with the World Anti-Doping Agency "to the fullest extent."
WADA has said data handed over by Russia in January shows signs of selective editing and asked the country's sports ministry to explain.
Putin says "our country, our athletes, are first of all interested in leaving in the past all shortcomings linked to anti-doping issues."
He also calls for Russian athletes to compete "without any limitations."
Russians competed as neutral athletes at last year's Pyeongchang Games when their national Olympic committee was suspended for doping. It has since been reinstated.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.