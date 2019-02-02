Yup, still fast: Usain Bolt casually ties NFL 40-yard dash record
Olympic sprinter clocks time of 4.22 seconds at Super Bowl weekend festivities
Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt might have caught the eye of a few NFL coaches when he stepped off the street and equalled the combine record for a 40-yard dash on Saturday, running in 4.22 seconds at a Super Bowl fan experience event.
Wearing sweatpants and sneakers, the 100 and 200 metre world record holder showed he still has speed to burn when he matched the time set by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross at the 2017 NFL combine, where potential draft picks are put through a number of drills such as sprinting, lifting weights and how high they can jump.
Bolt, who retired from competitive sprinting following the 2017 world championships, has been looking for ways to use his speed, dabbling in several sports.
The eight-time Olympic gold medallist has tried cricket and last year had a tryout with the Central Coast Mariners of Australia's top flight soccer league but could not agree on a contract.
Several sprinters have made the jump to the NFL, including Bob Hayes who won the 100-metre gold medal for the United States at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, but Bolt has never indicated any interest in the sport.
The 32-year-old Jamaican joined the party in Atlanta as the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams prepared to meet in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.