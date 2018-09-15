Canadian mountain bikers Pendrel, Smith win Swiss Epic stage race
Women's team finishes more than 42 minutes ahead of closest competitor
The duo posted the fastest time in the fifth and final stage and were tops in the overall competition with a total time of 21 hours 3 minutes 47.8 seconds.
Barbara Benko of Hungary and Anne Terpstra of the Netherlands claimed second place, but clocked in over 42 minutes behind in 21:46:36.5.
An epic win at an epic race💥 <a href="https://t.co/UGN4FvnE2h">https://t.co/UGN4FvnE2h</a>—@CyclingCanada
Switzerland's Kathrin Stirnemann and Alessandra Keller clocked 21:49:07.5 for third.
The Canadians also registered the fastest time in stage four and were in front by more than 24 minutes heading into the final stretch of the race.
Pendrel and Smith moved into first place after winning stage two and held the overall lead the rest of the way.
On the men's side, the Canadian team of Andrew L'Esperance and Sean Fincham finished seventh.
