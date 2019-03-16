Canada's Tyler Mislawchuk 'over the moon' by his first World Cup triathlon win

Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk captured his first triathlon World Cup event Saturday.

The resident of Oak Bluff, Man., topped a field of 67 competitors to win one of the prestigious events on the World Cup circuit. He posted a winning time of 52 minutes 14 seconds.

"It is an absolute dream come true to have won a World Cup race," Mislawchuk said from Mooloolaba, Australia. "It is the first time a race has played out exactly how I pictured it in my head.

"I am so happy to have done it today here in Mooloolaba."

Mislawchuk's first career World Cup podium came last year when he finished third in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Canadian was the first to complete the 750-metre swim and on to the 20-kilometre bike course. And heading into the five-kilometre run, Mislawchuk, New Zealand's Sam Ward and Australia's Ryan Bailie were in the lead group.

Friends on hand

But Mislawchuk jumped into the league quickly and never looked back in claiming the victory.

"My first World Cup win, I am over the moon and just so excited," he said. "Australia is my second home.

"I've got a lot of friends out so it's awesome to be able to do it in front of them."

Copeland was second in 52:19 while Germany's Valentin Wernz took third in 52:22.

Michael Lori, of Tecumseh, Ont., finished eighth in 52:29 while Victoria's Matt Sharpe was 10th in 52:34. Alexis Lepage of Gatineau, Que., was 21st in 53:06.

Desirae Ridenour of Cowichan Bay, B.C., was 31st in the women's sprint with a time of 1:01:17.