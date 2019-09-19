Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Track and field world championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage of the 2019 track and field world championships from Doha, Qatar.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch Canada's best track and field athletes compete at the 2019 IAAF world championships in Doha, Qatar. 0:00

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and returns on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

You can watch live coverage of the entire 10-day event on CBCSports.ca.

