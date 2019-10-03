Canada's Damian Warner leads men's world decathlon with 4 events remaining

Canada's Damian Warner maintained his lead in the men's decathlon following the 110-metre hurdles event on Thursday at the track and field world championships in Doha, Qatar.

The London, Ont., native won the event in a time of 13.56 seconds, good for 1,032 points, and extended his overall total to 5,545

Kevin Mayer of France — the defending world champion — finished second behind Warner in the hurdles and trails Warner in the overall standings by 71 points.

Pierce LePage, of Whitby, Ont., is third overall after finishing the hurdles in the sixth-fastest time (14.19), trailing his fellow Canadian by 109 points.

The discus throw, pole vault, javelin and 1,500m events are still to come.

Canadians go 1-2 after Day 1

Warner began the second day of competition with a 27-point lead over LePage, who was in second place at the end of Day 1.

On Wednesday, the six-foot-seven LePage, who had fallen to fourth spot after his throw of 13.21 metres in shot put, used his big stride to clock a personal-best 47.35 for 941 points to give him 4,486 overall.

Before the 400, Warner cleared a season-best 2.02 metres in high jump to close to within 11 points of Mayer, the reigning world-record holder with 9,126 points. Warner's previous high was 2.00, set on May 25 at the Hypo Meeting in Götzis, Austria.

WATCH | Damian Warner clears 7.67 metres in high jump:

Canada's Damian Warner drops to 2nd place after a jump of 7.67. 0:42

Warner, 29, had a slow start to his day in Doha.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist flinched coming out of the starting blocks of the 100 but still posted a time of 10.35 to edge the 23-year-old LePage by 1-100th of a second to earn 1,011 points.

WATCH | Warner and LePage rule 100 metres:

Canada's Damian Warner and Pierce LePage sit 1st and 2nd after a strong performance in 100m. 2:44

LePage topped the field in long jump at 7.79 metres while Warner recovered from a no jump in his first try to leap 7.67 in his third and final attempt. Mayer came in at 7.56.