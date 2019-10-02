Canada's Damian Warner, Pierce LePage 1-2 after 5 events of men's world decathlon

A seemingly exhausted Damian Warner, who gritted his teeth down the straightaway and covered 400 metres in 48.12 seconds, will carry a 27-point lead over fellow Canadian Pierce LePage into the final day of the world decathlon on Thursday.

The world No. 1, who repeated as Pan Am Games champion on Aug. 6 while battling a bone spur in his left ankle, accumulated 4.513 points in five events over a seven-hour span at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

"I'm ahead of where I was [midway through] Pan Ams," Warner told Scott Russell of CBC Sports, before pausing. "I think my second day is a little bit stronger [these days]. I could still go out there and put up a big score. I'm still in it

The six-foot-seven Le Page, who had fallen to fourth spot after his throw of 13.21 metres in shot put, used his big stride to clock a personal-best 47.35 for 941 points to give him 4.486 overall. Defending world champion Kevin Mayer of France ran a season-best 48.99 and sits third with 4,483 points.

Before the 400, Warner cleared a season-best 2.02 metres in high jump to close to within 11 points of Mayer, the reigning world-record holder with 9,126 points. The 29-year-old's previous high was 2.00, set on May 25 at the Hypo Meeting in Götzis, Austria.

WATCH | Damian Warner clears 7.67 metres in high jump:

Canada's Damian Warner drops to 2nd place after a jump of 7.67. 0:42

Warner had a slow start to his day in Doha.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist flinched coming out of the starting blocks of the 100 but still posted a time of 10.35 to edge LePage by 1-100th of a second to earn 1,011 points.

"Based off my warmups I felt I was able to run pretty fast," Warner said. "As I settled back down [after flinching] the race went and I got left behind. I was able to come back but the time is not what I wanted."

WATCH | Warner and LePage rule 100 metres:

Canada's Damian Warner and Pierce LePage sit 1st and 2nd after a strong performance in 100m. 2:44

LePage topped the field in long jump at 7.79 metres while Warner recovered from a no jump in his first try to leap 7.67 in his third and final attempt. Mayer came in at 7.56.

"It was amazing. It's my first super big meet," said the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist. "I had some nerves in the shot put and it didn't go as planned but I still go everything together and I had a PB in the 400 so I'm happy.

"All decathletes say the decathlon starts tomorrow [on the second day] so I'm ready to show what I've been practising and hope everything goes well."

WATCH | Pierce LePage runs personal best in 400 metres:

Pierce LePage runs a personal best time of 47.35, fellow Canadian Damian Warner leads decathlon after 1st day. 3:10

Warner also wasn't in top form in shot put with a first throw of 13.66 metres. He fouled on his second try but recovered with 14.97 on the third attempt to close to within 40 centimetres of his 15.34 PB recorded in Gotzis, where he captured his fifth Hypo Meeting with a year world-leading 8,711 points.

Mayer's monster 16.82 throw allowed the Frenchman to overtake Warner for top spot by 39 points after three events. While Mayer's effort was registered as a personal best, he has thrown 17.08 in a triathlon.