USADA confirms Coleman charged with potential anti-doping violation

American sprinter Christian Coleman has been charged with a potential anti-doping rule violation for failing to properly file his whereabouts information, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Saturday.

Coleman faces a September 4 hearing at which he'll try to avoid a doping suspension.

USADA issued a statement after Coleman, the U.S. 100 meters champion, said media reports he had committed whereabouts violations which could jeopardize his participation in next month's world championships were "simply not true."

"We can confirm that he (Coleman) has been notified and charged under the USADA Protocol of a potential anti-doping rule violation for failing to properly file his whereabouts information," USADA said in a statement to Reuters.

"Under the World Anti-Doping Code three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period may be considered an anti-doping rule violation." USADA added.

The sanction is two years ineligibility subject to a reduction to a minimum of one year, IAAF anti-doping rules state.

A British newspaper report this week alleged that Coleman had committed three whereabouts violations which could prevent him running in the world championships and next year's Olympics.

"What has been widely reported concerning filing violations in simply not true," the 23-year-old Coleman said in a statement.

"I'm not a guy who takes any supplements at all, so I'm never concerned about taking drug tests, at any times," Coleman added.

"I am confident the upcoming hearing on September 4 will clear the matter and I will compete at the world championships in Doha this fall," he said.

"Sometime after the hearing, I will be free to answer questions about the matter, but for now I must reserve and respect the process."

USADA gave further details of the test attempts.

"Two of the three test attempts on Mr. Coleman were USADA directed and one of the attempts was initiated by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU)," it said.

World championships start Sept. 28 in Qatar, and Coleman would bring the year's fastest time (9.81 seconds) into the meet.

Athletes are required to give authorities their whereabouts information so they can be tested without notice outside of competition.