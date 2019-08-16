Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk wins World Triathlon Olympic test event
Tyler Mislawchuk became the first Canadian man to win a World Triathlon series race when he claimed gold in an Olympic test event on Friday.
24-year-old from Winnipeg completes race 4 seconds ahead of 2nd-place finisher
Tyler Mislawchuk became the first Canadian man to win a World Triathlon series race when he claimed gold in an Olympic test event on Friday.
The 24-year-old from Winnipeg completed the race in one hour 49 minutes and 51 seconds, four seconds ahead of second-place finisher Casper Stornes of Norway.
New Zealand's Hayden Wilde was third in 1:50:03.
Mislawchuk finished the swimming portion of the triathlon in 18:39, followed by a time of 59:34 on the bike. He capped the race with a 30:27 run at Odaiba Marin Park.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.