Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk wins World Triathlon Olympic test event

Tyler Mislawchuk became the first Canadian man to win a World Triathlon series race when he claimed gold in an Olympic test event on Friday.

The 24-year-old from Winnipeg completed the race in one hour 49 minutes and 51 seconds, four seconds ahead of second-place finisher Casper Stornes of Norway.

New Zealand's Hayden Wilde was third in 1:50:03.

Mislawchuk finished the swimming portion of the triathlon in 18:39, followed by a time of 59:34 on the bike. He capped the race with a 30:27 run at Odaiba Marin Park.