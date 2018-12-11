Track showdown: Europe and U.S. to go head-to-head before 2019 worlds
The United States will face Europe in a track and field meet in Belarus ahead of the world championships in September. European Athletics says it has signed a deal with USA Track & Field for the Sept. 9-10 event at Dinamo Stadium in Minsk. The world championships open on Sept. 27 in Doha, Qatar.
Winners of individual events in Minsk will get 7,000 euros ($7,900) in prize money, and relay teams will share 6,000 euros ($6,800).
European Athletics says "at least 10 Belarusian athletes are expected" to represent the home team.
The same stadium will host track and field at the 2019 European Games in June.
