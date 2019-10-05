Canadian women to run for world gold in 4x400-metre relay

Sage Watson and her Canadian relay teammates will get a chance to build on their Pan Am silver-medal performance.

Running anchor in the women's 4x400-metre heats at the track and field world championships, the 25-year-old reached the finish line third in a season-best three minutes 25.86 seconds for automatically qualify for Sunday's final at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Alicia Brown ran the opening leg for the Canadians at Khalifa International Stadium, followed by Aiyanna-Brigitte Stiverne and Madeline Price.

Stiverne joined Watson in helping Canada set a season-best 3:27.01 in the Pan Am final at Peru.

In May, Watson, Brown and Price clocked 3:28.21 to place fourth at the IAAF World Relays in Japan.

Jamaica won the first of two heats Saturday in a year world-leading 3:23.64, followed by Poland in 3:25.78.

WATCH | Canada's men fail to advance to final despite season-best time:

Despite setting a season's best time of 37.91 seconds, Canada's men's relay team featuring Gavin Smellie, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse failed to qualify for the final at the world track and field championships. 4:22

4-time Canadian champ lowers PB in 5,000m final

Andrea Seccafien set her second personal-best time in three days, completing the women's 5,000-metre final in 14 minutes 59.95 seconds to finish 13th in the field of 15.

On Wednesday, the Guelph, Ont.-born runner shaved nearly four seconds off her PB when she stopped the clock in 15:04.67. Her previous best was 15:08.59, set on July 22, 2017 in Heusden, Belgium.

Seccafien recovered from a mysterious foot injury in 2015 to meet the 2016 Olympic standard and was the top Canadian at her Summer Games debut, placing 20th in Rio.

Canada's Nedow 9th in men's shot put final

Tim Nedow of Brockville, Ont., had a best throw of 20.85 metres to place ninth in the men's shot put final, his best result in four world championships appearances.

The 28-year-old finished 24th in 2013, 20th in 2015 and 16th two years ago, matching Nedow's standing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Nedow, who won Commonwealth Games bronze in 2018, qualified for Saturday's final on his third and final attempt in the qualification round with a throw of 20.94.

Hurdler Phylicia George not 'race sharp' in 100m heats

Canadian hurdler Phylicia George's slowest time of the season cost the two-time summer Olympian a spot in the women's 100-metre semifinals in Doha.

The 31-year-old who lives in Markham, Ont., reached the finish in her heat in 13.49 seconds after clocking 13.31 to win a third Canadian title in July. George arrived in Qatar with a 12.90 season best.

Canadian hurdler Phylicia George posted a time of 13.49 seconds in Saturday's 100-metre heats and failed to finish among the 24 qualifiers for the semifinals on Sunday at the track and field world championships in Doha, Qatar. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

On Saturday, 20 of the 24 qualifiers dipped under 13 seconds.

"It's not the race I wanted [or] was hoping for," said George, whose best finish in four world championships was seventh in 2011 at Daegu, South Korea. "I just wasn't as race sharp as I would have liked to have been.

"I'm just finding my rhythm again because I didn't hurdle at all last season because I did [two-man] bobsleigh and won a [bronze] medal for Canada [in Pyeongchang, South Korea]."

Olympic champion DQ'd for false start

George told Scott Russell of CBC Sports that she's planning a return to sprinting next season in the 100 and would like to be part of a Canadian women's 4x100 relay team on the track next summer.

"We're going to sprint, we're going to hurdle, we're going to relay, we're going to do it all," said George, who has her sights set on competing at another Olympics.

Olympic champion Brianna McNeal was disqualified from Saturday's heats for a false start.

The 28-year-old American, who is also the 2013 world champion, disputed the referee's call until she was shown the video replay in which she could be seen moving off the blocks before the starting gun had sounded.

Devastated, McNeal dropped to her knees and wept. She picked herself up slowly, walking off the track in tears.

