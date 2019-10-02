Shot putter Brittany Crew to vie for first world championship medal

Brittany Crew, who arrived at the world championships believing she had a chance to win a medal in women's shot put, will get that opportunity in Thursday's final at 3:35 p.m. ET.

The Canadian-record holder had a best throw of 18.30 metres in Wednesday's qualification round, falling short of the 18.40 auto-qualifying distance but enough to secure the 11th of 12 spots.

"It's always the most nerve-racking thing trying to get through qualifying," the 25-year-old told Scott Russell of CBC Sports. "I'm relieved I made it in.

"The girls started popping off PBs [personal bests] in qualifying, so let's see if they can back it up [in the final]. I'm going to use [that round] as a warmup and I'll be ready."

Crew threw 19.07 to finish second in the Pan Am final in Peru on Aug. 9 before she extended her national mark for a fourth time this season to 19.28 on Sept. 1 at the Berlin World Challenge in Germany.

"I truly think I can throw 19.50 this year," the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist said before travelling to Doha, "and that would set me up for Tokyo [and the 2020 Olympics]."

Two years ago, Crew became the first Canadian female to throw in a world final at that event in London, placing sixth (18.21).

DeBues-Stafford into women's 1,500m semis

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford, sitting seventh midway through her 1,500-metre heat, worked her way into the top three for the final 100 and was second at the finish to qualify for Thursday's semifinal at 4 p.m. ET.

She crossed the line in four minutes 7.28 seconds, 1-100th of a second behind American Jenny Simpson (4:07.27) and ahead of her training partner Laura Muir of Great Britain, who clocked 4:07.37. DeBues-Stafford placed 11th among 24 qualifiers.

On July 24, the Toronto native set her fifth indoor/outdoor Canadian record of 2019, clocking 4:00.26 to beat Lynn Kanuka's near-34-year-old national mark by 1-100th of a second.

Six weeks later, DeBues-Stafford went 3:59.59 to finish third at the Diamond League Final in Zurich to become the first Canadian female to go under four minutes.

"It's [a] ridiculously stacked [event] right now and I'm just excited to be [in] the conversation," said DeBues-Stafford, the world No. 4. "In other years, sub-4 [minutes] would guarantee your a medal but 13 women have done it this year.

Muir, who finished fourth in the 2017 world final, returned to competition for the first time since tearing a calf muscle on July 20 at the Diamond League's Muller Anniversary Games in London.

DeBues-Stafford, 24, is attempting to join former hurdler Perdita Felicien (2003) as the only Canadian women to win an outdoor world title on the track.

