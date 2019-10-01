Canada's Mike Mason clinches berth in high jump world final

Mike Mason will compete in a high jump world final for the first time.

The 33-year-old native of Nanoose Bay, B.C., cleared 2.29 metres at his fourth track and field championships to finish sixth among the 12 qualifiers for Friday's final at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Two years ago, Mason jumped 2.26 on his first attempt before he "lost focus" and missed all three chances at 2.29, failing to qualify for the world final in London. He placed 18th, as he did in 2015 after finishing 25th two years earlier.

"It gutted me that he didn't make it out of prelims because that was a really big opportunity for Mike to medal," Mason's coach Jeff Huntoon recalled in May during an interview with CBC Sports.

Earlier this year, Mason said he felt stronger and healthier than at any time in his career following chronic hamstring woes up to and including the 2016 season.

Mental game a challenge

"I knew I needed to get healthy and stronger in a lot of areas if I wanted to compete at a high level and was serious about going to a fourth Olympics [next summer]," says Mason, whose typical training week includes two jump practices, two running workouts and three days of lifting weights.

The mental game then became Mason's challenge. Staying relaxed, calm and "in the moment" is a daily reminder to remain controlled in his approach on the runway to get in proper position for take-off.



Huntoon said it was a "calm and collected" Mason who jumped a 2019 world-leading 2.31 on April 5 at the Sam Adams Invitational to break fellow Canadian Derek Drouin's Thorrington Field stadium record of 2.28 from 2017.

Tuesday was Mason's highest jump since that day in April in Santa Barbara, Calif. He squeezed into this year's Diamond League Final with his first win of the season on the pro circuit and finished fourth (2.27) in Zurich on Aug. 29.

Mason's teammate, Django Lovett, cleared 2.22 and didn't advance. The 27-year-old from Surrey, B.C., won silver at nationals in July and had a 2.30 season best.

Final-bound Hughes sets SB in 3,000m steeplechase

Matt Hughes will get a fourth opportunity to reach the medal podium in the men's 3,000 steeplchase.

The six-time Canadian champion mustered a season-best time of eight minutes 13.12 seconds to qualify fourth for the 15-man final on Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET. Getnet Wale of Ethiopia topped the field in 8:12.96.

The 30-year-old Hughes' 8:11:64 national record has stood since the 2013 worlds in Moscow, where the native of Oshawa, Ont., placed sixth. He was sixth two years ago in London, eighth in 2015 and 34th in 2011.

"In the past, I would go into these races thinking, 'I have to hit this split, I have to go through the mile [or 1,500 metres] at this time' and I don't think that plays to my strength as a racer," Hughes told CBC Sports in July 2018. "I race my best and run my fastest when I just worry about competing."

Hughes announced in July via Instagram that he was leaving the Portland-based Bowerman Track Club.

"My main priority is to continue competing this summer," he wrote, "but with a focus on trying to find happiness again, getting back to enjoying the [daily] routine and joys of being a professional runner."

Calgary's Ryan Smeeton (8:32.53) and John Gay (8:33.74) of Kelowna, B.C., finished 30th and 32nd of 44 finishers on Tuesday.

Hurdler Watson advances to 400-metre semis

Sage Watson of Medicine Hat, Alta., is through to the semifinals in women's 400-metre hurdles.

Watson, 25, finished second in the fifth and final heat on Tuesday in a time of 55.57, 1-100th of a second faster than her Diamond League Trophy victory in Brussels on Sept. 6. The first four in each heat and next four fastest have advanced to Wednesday's semifinals at 2:05 p.m. ET.

On July 21, Watson clocked 55.32 to meet the 55.40 qualifying standard for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Three weeks later, she ran a season-best 55.16 to win Pan Am gold in Peru.

Elsewhere ...

Toronto's Philip Osei was the first Canadian to compete on Tuesday and clocked 45.87 seconds in the men's 400 metres to qualify for the semifinals on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. ET. The 28-yaer-old won his third national title in July and is aiming to qualify for his first world final.

