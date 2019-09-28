Canadian-record holder Brandon McBride runs to world 800-metre semifinals

Brandon McBride shook off potential disaster to advance to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the track and field world championships on Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

Early in his heat, the Canadian-record holder gave Ryan Sanchez of Puerto Rico a poke and also made light contact with Peter Bol of Australia before backing off as the lead pack was jockeying for position at Khalifa International Stadium

McBride sat fourth midway through the race before crossing the line first in one minute 45.96 seconds. The 25-year-old arrived in Doha fresh off a 1:43.51 personal-best and third-place finish at the Diamond League Final in Zurich.

McBride, who won his third Canadian title in four years in July for his fifth podium finish in seven races this season, will attempt to qualify for Tuesday's final on Sunday at 2:55 p.m. ET.

At 2017 worlds, he led midway through the final at London Stadium, faded and placed eighth in 1:47.09 before calling it a season a few weeks later, citing mental and emotional exhaustion.

Amos nursing Achilles heel injury

Joining McBride in the semifinals will be Edmonton's Marco Arop, who was second to American Donavan Brazier (1:46.04) in his heat, stopping the clock in 1:46.12.

Arop ran 1:44.25 to win a gold medal at the Pan Am Games in August, one month after placing second to McBride in the 800 final at nationals in Montreal.

The path to the podium will be a little easier for the Canadian duo and others after it was announced during Saturday's heats Nijel Amos of Botswana, who boasts a season world-leading time of 1:41.73, will not compete at worlds.

The 25-year-old is in Doha but will be unable to compete due to an injured left Achilles heel that may also have forced Amos to withdraw from the Muller Anniversary Games in July at London.

Wodak 17th in women's 10,000m final

North Vancouver, B.C., resident Natasha Wodak concluded an outstanding season with a 17th-place showing in the women's 10,000 final.

The 37-year-old's time of 32 minutes 31.19 seconds was more than 36 seconds off her Pan Am winning and record time (31.55.17) from Aug. 6 in Lima and her 16th-place finish at 2017 worlds in London (31:55.47).

Wodak's first of two Canadian titles this season came at the Ottawa 10K in late May. Three weeks later, she took home her second national victory at the 10,000 championships in Burnaby, B.C.

Emmanuel to race for spot in women's 100 final

Toronto resident Crystal Emmanuel squeezed her way into the 100 semifinals with an 11.30-second performance and fifth-place finish in her heat Saturday.

Tori Bowie of the United States also clocked 11.30 and Imani Lansiquot secured the final spot in the 24-women field on Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET. The final is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. ET.

Emmanuel, 27, did shave 8-100ths of her time from the Diamond League Final earlier this month in Brussels, where the Canadian-record holder was seventh. Emmanuel was seventh at the Pan Am Games in August after running a season-best 11.16 in the semifinals at nationals on the way to gold in 11.17.

At 2017 worlds, she was fourth in 11.14 but didn't advance beyond the semifinals.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion from Jamaica. topped all qualifiers in 10.80.

She was equally impressive three months ago at Jamaica's world championships, where she ran 10.73 just a few months after returning from maternity leave.

"Shelly-Ann is one of the most technically sound sprinters, among men or women, and phenomenal at big competitions," Bailey said during the summer.

Mixed 4x400 relay squad lowers Canadian mark

The mixed 4x400 relay team of Austin Cole, Aiyanna-Brigitte Stiverne, Madeline Price and Philip Osei will have to settle for a second Canadian record in a little over four months.

Their time of three minutes 16.76 seconds trailed Belgium's 3:16.16 for the final spot in Sunday's final at 3:35 p.m. ET.

Zoe Sherar, Cole, Stiverne and Osei set a national mark of 3:16.78 on May 12 at the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan.

Butterworth fails to gain 800 final berth

Lindsey Butterworth of North Vancouver, B.C., shaved 41-100ths of a second off her 800 heat in Saturday's semifinals but it wasn't enough to join seven others in Monday's final.

She stopped the clock in 2:00.74, losing the final qualifying spot to Eunice Jepkoech Sum of Kenya, who clocked 2:00.10.

On Friday, Butterworth celebrated her 27th birthday posting a time of 2:01.64. Her 2:00.31 SB was set in July at Portland, Ore.

Halimah Nakaayi went 1:59.35, also a SB, to qualify first while her Ugandan teammate, Winnie Nanyondo, was third overall in 1:59.75.

Price with historic hammer throw victory

DeAnna Price became the first U.S. woman ever to win a world championship throwing event with victory in the hammer. The two-time NCAA champion from Moscow Mills, Mo., threw 77.54 metres, beating Poland's Joanna Fiodorow and China's Zheng Wang.

The former softball standout used track and field only to stay in shape.

"It's been such a crazy journey," the U.S. record holder said.

So, what made Price decide it was hammer time?

A four-sport athlete in high school, she decided to try something else when softball got dropped from the Olympic program for 2012 and 2016. Early on, it was the 800 metres. But that changed when she was invited by a coach to give the hammer a go.

Price became a two-time NCAA champion at Southern Illinois. To take it to another level, she took off 50 pounds in 2015.

"I was just trying to be as strong as I can," she explained. "So I changed my diet. It's been going pretty well."