De Grasse sprints to bronze as Coleman blazes to 100m world title

Andre De Grasse said he needed to "lay it all out" on the track in the men's 100-metre final on Saturday and did just that, setting a personal-best time of 9.90 seconds to earn a bronze medal at the track and field world championships in Doha, Qatar.

Christian Coleman, 23, won in 9.76, also a PB, to win the race over fellow American Justin Gatlin, 37, the 2017 world champion who came in at 9.89.

It was De Grasse's fastest time since he stopped the clock in 9.91 for a third-place finish in the 2016 Olympic final in Rio. A pair of right hamstring injuries followed each of the next two years before the Markham, Ont., sprinter rebounded strongly this season.

In Saturday's final, he passed Akani Simbine of South Africa in the final metres to collect Canada's first medal at these worlds. De Grasse's teammate, 2019 Canadian champion Aaron Brown, placed eighth in 10.08.

Coleman's previous PB was 9.79, his winning time at the 2018 Diamond League Final in Brussels. He awoke Saturday with a season world-leading time of 9.81 and went 9.88 in the semifinals earlier in the day.

A rested Coleman arrived in Doha having not run the 100 since winning in 9.99 in late July at the U.S. championships. A month later, he was charged with a potential anti-doping rule violation for failing to properly file his whereabouts information, but the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency eventually dropped his care for missed doping tests on a technicality.

