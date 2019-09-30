Crystal Emmanuel rebounds to qualify for women's 200m semifinals in Doha
Toronto resident failed to advance to 100 final on Sunday
Buoyed by a strong start in her 200-metre heat, Crystal Emmanuel was 19th among 24 qualifiers for the women's semifinals on Tuesday at the track and field world championships.
Emmanuel, who went 22.60 for a seventh-place finish in the 2017 world final, was fourth in a group of six to qualify outside of the top-three finishers in each of the six heats.
Tuesday's semifinal is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET at Khalifa International Stadium.
Emmanuel, 27, failed to qualify for the women's 100 final on Sunday, posting a time of 11.29, just shy of her 11.16 SB.
"I have to stay focused and take one race at a time," she told Scott Russell of CBC Sports.
