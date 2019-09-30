Crystal Emmanuel rebounds to qualify for women's 200m semifinals in Doha

Buoyed by a strong start in her 200-metre heat, Crystal Emmanuel was 19th among 24 qualifiers for the women's semifinals on Tuesday at the track and field world championships.

The Toronto resident crossed the line in 23.00 seconds after arriving in Doha, Qatar, fresh off a season-best 22.87 at the Diamond League Final in Zurich.

Emmanuel, who went 22.60 for a seventh-place finish in the 2017 world final, was fourth in a group of six to qualify outside of the top-three finishers in each of the six heats.

WATCH | Crystal Emmanuel clocks 23.00 seconds in her 200-metre heat:

Canada's Crystal Emmanuel moves on to the semifinals with a time of 23.00. 2:56

Emmanuel's 22.89 last month in Peru was good for fourth at the Pan Am Games. In July 2017, she clocked 22.50 at a meet in Ireland to break the Canadian record of 22.62 set by Marita Payne-Wiggins — the mother of Canadian NBA player Andrew Wiggins — in 1983.

Tuesday's semifinal is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET at Khalifa International Stadium.

Emmanuel, 27, failed to qualify for the women's 100 final on Sunday, posting a time of 11.29, just shy of her 11.16 SB.

"I have to stay focused and take one race at a time," she told Scott Russell of CBC Sports.

WATCH | Crystal Emmanuel runs 11.29 seconds in 100m semis:

Canadian Crystal Emmanuel's time of 11.29 wasn't fast enough to move on to 100m final. 4:21

CBC Sports has exclusive live coverage of the 2019 World Track & Field Championships from Sept. 27-Oct. 6. Visit the stream and broadcast schedule, You can also add the complete event schedule to your calendar.