Skip to Main Content
Crystal Emmanuel rebounds to qualify for women's 200m semifinals in Doha

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field·Roundup

Crystal Emmanuel rebounds to qualify for women's 200m semifinals in Doha

Buoyed by a strong start in her 200-metre heat, Crystal Emmanuel was 19th among 24 qualifiers for the women's semifinals on Tuesday at the track and field world championships.

Toronto resident failed to advance to 100 final on Sunday

CBC Sports ·
Crystal Emmanuel of Toronto has qualified for Tuesday's 200-metre semifinals at track worlds in Qatar after running 23.00 seconds in Monday's heat race. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/File)

Buoyed by a strong start in her 200-metre heat, Crystal Emmanuel was 19th among 24 qualifiers for the women's semifinals on Tuesday at the track and field world championships.

The Toronto resident crossed the line in 23.00 seconds after arriving in Doha, Qatar, fresh off a season-best 22.87 at the Diamond League Final in Zurich.

Emmanuel, who went 22.60 for a seventh-place finish in the 2017 world final, was fourth in a group of six to qualify outside of the top-three finishers in each of the six heats.

WATCH | Crystal Emmanuel clocks 23.00 seconds in her 200-metre heat:

Canada's Crystal Emmanuel moves on to the semifinals with a time of 23.00. 2:56
Emmanuel's 22.89 last month in Peru was good for fourth at the Pan Am Games. In July 2017, she clocked 22.50 at a meet in Ireland to break the Canadian record of 22.62 set by Marita Payne-Wiggins — the mother of Canadian NBA player Andrew Wiggins — in 1983.

Tuesday's semifinal is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET at Khalifa International Stadium.

Emmanuel, 27, failed to qualify for the women's 100 final on Sunday, posting a time of 11.29, just shy of her 11.16 SB.

"I have to stay focused and take one race at a time," she told Scott Russell of CBC Sports.

WATCH | Crystal Emmanuel runs 11.29 seconds in 100m semis:

Canadian Crystal Emmanuel's time of 11.29 wasn't fast enough to move on to 100m final. 4:21

CBC Sports has exclusive live coverage of the 2019 World Track & Field Championships from Sept. 27-Oct. 6. Visit the stream and broadcast schedule, You can also add the complete event schedule to your calendar.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.