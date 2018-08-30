Skip to Main Content
Watch the Diamond League track & field event in Zurich

Road To The Olympic Games

Watch live action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Zurich beginning on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports ·
From Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland 0:00

Click on the video player above on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET to watch live coverage from IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Zurich.

Canadians in action include ​Aaron Brown (200m), Sage Watson (400m hurdles), and Matthew Hughes (men's 3000m steeplechase).

