Watch the Diamond League track & field event in Oslo

Watch action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Oslo.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Watch some of the world's best track and field athletes in competition at Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET to watch coverage from IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Oslo.

For more track and field coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. 

 

 

 

 

