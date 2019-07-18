Skip to Main Content

Watch the Diamond League track & field event in London

Watch action from the IAAF Diamond League's track and field event in London England. The two-day event begins on Saturday, July 20 at 9 a.m. ET.

2-day event begins Saturday at 9 a.m. ET

London Stadium is the host site for the next featured stop of the IAAF Diamond League. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch the IAAF Diamond League's track and field event in London, England. 

Coverage of the two-day event begins on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. ET. 

 

 

 

 

