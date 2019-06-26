Watch the Diamond League track & field event in Stanford

Skip to Main Content
Watch action from the IAAF Diamond League's 45th Prefontaine Classic track and field event in Stanford, Calif., on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Live coverage begins Sunday at 4 p.m. ET from Cobb Track & Angell Field in California

Watch some of the world's best track and field athletes in competition at Stanford University’s Cobb Track & Angell Field. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET to watch the IAAF Diamond League's 45th Prefontaine Classic track and field event in Stanford, Calif. 

For more track and field coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games Sunday at 11 p.m. ET. 

 

 

 

 

