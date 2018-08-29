Skip to Main Content
Watch the Diamond League track & field event in Brussels

Watch live action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Brussels beginning on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

From The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium 0:00

Click on the video player above on Friday at 2 p.m. ET to watch live coverage from IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Brussels

Canadians in action include Christabel Netty (long jump), Mo Ahmed (5000-metres), Shawn Barber (pole vault), and Michael Mason (high jump).

