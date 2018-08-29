Coming Up
Watch the Diamond League track & field event in Brussels
Watch live action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Brussels beginning on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.
Live action begins on Friday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Friday at 2 p.m. ET to watch live coverage from IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Brussels
Canadians in action include Christabel Netty (long jump), Mo Ahmed (5000-metres), Shawn Barber (pole vault), and Michael Mason (high jump).
