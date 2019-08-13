Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field from Birmingham

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the Diamond League track and field event in Birmingham, England.

Coverage begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Watch as the world's top athletes compete in Birmingham, UK. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's edition of the program features action from the Diamond League track and field event in Birmingham, England.

 

 

 

