Watch the Diamond League track & field event in Birmingham

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET to watch live coverage from IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Birmingham.

Canadians in action include Sage Watson (hurdles), Michael Mason (high jump), Gabriela Stafford (1,500m), Matthew Hughes (3000m steeplechase), Christabel Netty (long jump), Johnathan Cabral (hurdles) and Brandon McBride (800m).