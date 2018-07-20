Watch the Diamond League track & field event in London

Skip to Main Content
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the 11th stop of the IAAF Diamond league season in London, beginning on Saturday, July 21 at 9 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET

From London Stadium in London, England 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET to watch the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in London.

This is the 11th of twelve stops on the 2018 tour. 

Return on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET for coverage of Day 2. 

