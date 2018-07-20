Coming Up
Watch the Diamond League track & field event in Monaco
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the 10th stop of the IAAF Diamond league season in Monaco, beginning Friday at 2 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins Friday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Friday at 2 p.m. ET to watch the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Monaco.
This is the 10th of 12 stops on the 2018 tour.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.