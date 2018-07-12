Coming Up
Watch the Diamond League track & field event in Rabat
Watch action from the ninth stop of the IAAF Diamond league season in Rabat, Morocco on Friday, July 13, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 3 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Rabat, Morocco, beginning on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.
Rabat is the ninth of twelve stops on the 2018 tour.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.