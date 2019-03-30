Skip to Main Content
Watch 2019 IAAF world cross-country championships

Watch action from the IAAF world cross-country championships beginning Saturday at 5:45 a.m. ET from Aarhus, Denmark

Live coverage begins Saturday at 5:45 a.m. ET in Aarhus, Denmark

CBC Sports ·
From Aarhus, Denmark 0:00

Click on the video player above Saturday at 5:45 a.m. ET to watch coverage from the IAAF world cross-country championships from Aarhus, Denmark. 

