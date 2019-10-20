Trevor Hofbauer and Dayna Pidhoresky were the top Canadian male and female finishers at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday, securing automatic berths for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Hofbauer, from Calgary, won his second Canadian marathon championship in three years and unseated Cam Levins, who finished third among Canadian men in 2:15:01. In his debut marathon a year ago in Toronto, Levins clocked 2:09.25 to break Jerome Drayton's 43-year-old national record.

YOUR 2019 CANADIAN MEN’S MARATHON CHAMPION <a href="https://twitter.com/TrevorHofbauer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TrevorHofbauer</a> 🏆<br><br>Finishes with a time of 2:09:51 🎉 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOwaterfront42k?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOwaterfront42k</a> <a href="https://t.co/wTGbYtoZEj">pic.twitter.com/wTGbYtoZEj</a> —@AthleticsCanada

"My training going into this was absolutely perfect and I couldn't have done it without the support of everybody back at home," the 27-year-old told Athletics Canada. "I knew there was the possibility of making the Olympic team today and I just left it all out here."

The 27-year-old Hofbauer started the 42.2-kilometre event in strong fashion and never looked back, crossing the finish line in a personal-best 2:09:51. His previous best was 2:16:48, set on April 28 at the Hamburg Marathon in Germany while his winning time in Toronto two years ago was 2:18:05.

Hofbauer received a $5,000 bonus for meeting the men's 2:11:30 Olympic standard. He was the lone Canadian male to do so. Tristan Woodfine of Cobden, Ont., finished more than three seconds back of Hofbauer in 2:13:16 as the second Canadian while two-time Olympian Reid Coolsaet clocked 2:15:23 and missed his goal of 2:13.

Hofbauer prepared for Sunday's race by finishing sixth at the Edmonton half marathon (1:06:29) on Aug. 18 and a month later second at the Vancouver Eastside 10K (29:58).

Pidhoresky, 32, was the fastest Canadian woman finisher in 2:29:03, achieving the women's Olympic standard by 27 seconds.

YOUR 2019 CANADIAN WOMEN’S MARATHON CHAMPION, <a href="https://twitter.com/DaynaPidhoresky?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DaynaPidhoresky</a> 🏆<br><br>Crosses the finish line in a time of 2:29:03 🎉<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOwaterfront42k?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOwaterfront42k</a> <a href="https://t.co/MdatHfRcTW">pic.twitter.com/MdatHfRcTW</a> —@AthleticsCanada

Philemon Rono won the men's race and $30,000 after fellow Kenyan Benson Kipruto ended his two-year title reign a year ago.