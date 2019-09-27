Good start for Canada at the track and field worlds

This is a web version of CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

Here's what you need to know right now from the world of sports:

The track and field world championships are underway

No medals were awarded during the opening session Friday in Doha, Qatar, and there were no big surprises. But here's the most interesting stuff that happened from a Canadian perspective, plus a look ahead to the weekend:

Canada's Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown both qualified for the men's 100-metre semifinals. The top three sprinters in each of Friday's heats automatically moved on, and De Grasse and Brown both finished second in their group. Defending champion Justin Gatlin of the U.S. was the winner of De Grasse's heat. Gold-medal favourite Christian Coleman of the U.S. won his and was the only guy to clock in under 10 seconds. The semis and finals are Saturday. Read more about the heats here, and read more about the top contenders for the title of World's Fastest Man here.

Other Canadians advancing in their events: Alysha Newman in the women's pole vault, Mo Ahmed and Justyn Knight in the men's 5,000 metres, Lindsey Butterworth in the women's 800 and Genevieve Lalonde in the women's 3,000 steeplechase.

Canadians who were eliminated: Kelsie Ahbe in the women's pole vault, and Regan Yee and Maria Bernard-Galea in the women's 3,000 steeplechase. Read more about how Canadian athletes fared here.

Still to come: The only medal event Friday is the women's marathon. It starts at 5 p.m. ET, which is midnight in Doha. The unusual start time is to avoid the searing daytime heat and humidity. But it'll still feel like 45 when the race starts, which is going to be brutal on the runners. Three Canadians are competing: Sasha Gollish, Melanie Myrand and Lyndsay Tessier, who has an interesting backstory. She's a 41-year-old, full-time Grade 3 teacher who didn't get serious about running until she was well into her 30s. Read more about her here.

Saturday's highlights: The marquee race of the meet — the men's 100-metre final — is at 3:15 p.m. ET. The semis at 11:45 a.m. ET should be competitive too with a lot of talented sprinters in the field. The other finals on Day 2 are the women's hammer throw (12:25 p.m. ET), men's long jump (1:40), women's 10,000m (2:10), and the men's and women's 50km race walks (4:30). If Canada wins a medal on Day 2, it will probably come in the men's 100.

Sunday's highlights: De Grasse and Brown will be right back on the track for the men's 200-metre heats at 1:05 p.m. ET. Newman has a shot at a medal in the women's pole vault final at 1:40 p.m. ET — her top height this year is better than all but five other women's. The women's 100m final is at 4:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch: CBCSports.ca is live streaming the entire meet here. Saturday's coverage runs from 8:35 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. Sunday's is noon to 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch on CBC television Saturday from 3-6 p.m. ET — including live coverage of the men's 100-metre final at 3:15 p.m. ET — and Sunday from 3-5 p.m. in your local time. Add live events to your calendar app here.

Canada has a record amount of talent heading to the 2019 track and field world championships – here are a few to watch out for. 2:59

Quickly...

Patrik Laine reached a deal with the Jets. The young sniper is getting a two-year deal worth an average of $6.75 US per year. As contracts for restricted free agents go, this is more in line with the three-year, $7M-per deals we saw earlier this week for Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk and Tampa's Brayden Point than the six-year, $10.9M-per blockbuster Toronto gave Mitch Marner. That's the only one of the four in which the player delayed his unrestricted free agency, which tends to be more expensive for the team. Laine's short deal might be best for both him and the Jets. Even though he's only 21 and scored more goals than all but five players over the last three years, the team seemed reluctant to commit to him long-term after his scoring dipped last season and questions were raised about his work ethic and play away from the puck. Meanwhile, Laine vented to a reporter that the Jets should give him better linemates. Now that he's re-signed, the Jets can focus on their other star young RFA: Kyle Connor.

It's the last weekend of the baseball season and some playoff spots are still up for grabs. With three games left for everyone, only one division hasn't been decided — the National League Central, where St. Louis leads Milwaukee by one game. Whoever comes up short is still guaranteed a wild card along with Washington. Atlanta and the L.A. Dodgers won the other two NL divisions. In the American League, the New York Yankees, Houston and Minnesota won their divisions. No one has clinched a wild card, but it looks like Oakland and Tampa Bay will get them. Cleveland is hanging on by a thread. The one-game playoffs between the wild-card teams in each league will be held Tuesday and Wednesday. The best-of-five division series start Thursday. Check the standings here.

The Blue Bombers' Grey Cup chances took a big hit. Winnipeg hoped quarterback Matt Nichols would be able to return from a shoulder injury that's kept him out since mid-August. But he underwent surgery yesterday and is done for the year. Nichols has the best passer rating in the CFL and the Bombers were 7-2 in the nine games he played. They're 2-2 since he got hurt. Nichols' replacement, Chris Streveler, is better at running the ball than throwing it. He has only four touchdown passes and three interceptions in the four games since Nichols went down. Winnipeg (9-4) is in a battle for top spot in the West with Calgary (also 9-4) and Saskatchewan (8-4). The Bombers haven't won the Grey Cup since 1990, which is the longest drought in the league. Read more about their QB situation here.

Canada's Denis Shapovalov made the semifinals of a lower-tier tournament in China. It's the Chengdu Open, which is a 250-point event on the men's tour. That's below the Grand Slams (2,000 points), Masters events like the Rogers Cup (1,000) and even 500-point tournaments like next week's China Open. Shapovalov is ranked 34th in the world, but he's seeded eighth at this event because it doesn't attract a lot of the top players. His semifinal opponents is Pablo Carreno Busta, who's ranked 63rd.

Want more writing like this sent straight to your inbox? Subscribe to The Buzzer below.