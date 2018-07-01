Andre De Grasse coach on reported split with sprinter: 'That's news to me'

Is Canadian Olympic triple medallist Andre De Grasse prepared to walk away from coach Stu McMillan and the Phoenix-based ALTIS training group?

"That's news to me," McMillan told CBC Sports on Sunday from Birmingham, England, where he is attending the Muller British Athletics Championships. "[I'll be] happy to talk once back in North America."

In a published story on Friday, Germany's Welle Media reported the Markham, Ont., sprinter "may be" parting ways with McMillan, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

De Grasse, who joined ALTIS in December 2015, has had a disappointing return this season after suffering a Grade 2 right hamstring strain in the week leading up to the world track and field championships last August. The 23-year-old also didn't race at the Commonwealth Games in April.

Earlier this week, De Grasse finished third in a men's 100-metre race won by his relay teammate Aaron Brown at the Harry Jerome International Track Classic in Burnaby, B.C. De Grasse, who posted a time of 10.36 seconds, also anchored Canada's 4x100 relay team to a meet record 38.42 seconds for an easy win over a Chinese squad.

The Harry Jerome meet marked De Grasse's first meet since May 12 when he finished last in an eight-man field in 10.25 at a Diamond League event in Shanghai.

Less-than-spectacular results

De Grasse's performance in China followed his 20.46 clocking in his 200 season debut at the season opening Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar. The Canadian had made his season debut a week earlier at Drake Relays, running the 100 in 10.15.

De Grasse has had plenty on his mind this season, from his injury return, to less-than-spectacular results, to becoming a first-time father. His girlfriend, Nia Ali, gave birth to daughter Yuri on June 23.

"It's a different type of feeling," De Grasse told reporters at Monday's Harry Jerome news conference. "It's a new step into becoming a man. It's a new chapter in my life. It's going to be a great ride. I'm looking forward to enjoying it."

Up next for De Grasse is the Canadian track and field championships this coming week in Ottawa, where he swept the 100 and 200 a year ago in 10.11 and a wind-assisted 19.96.

Following nationals, De Grasse will return to the Diamond League circuit on July 21-22, if not before, at the Muller Anniversary Games. It's expected he will race the 100 at London Stadium against young American star Christian Coleman, who has been slowed in recent weeks by an injured hamstring.