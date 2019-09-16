South African sprinter Carina Horn fails doping test
One of Africa's fastest female sprinters, Carina Horn, has been suspended for failing a doping test.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track and field, says the South African is provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned substances ibutamoren and ligandrol. Both substances can develop muscles with a similar effect to anabolic steroids and have been used by bodybuilders.
No date has been set for a hearing.
Horn won silver in the 100 metres and gold in the 4x100 relay at the African championships in 2016.
Her personal best of 10.98 seconds for the 100 is the South African record. Her best time this season of 11.01 is well inside the qualifying standard for the upcoming world championships.
