Caster Semenya finishes 6th in 1,500m in Lausanne

Caster Semenya failed to hit the heights of the last time she competed in a 1,500-metre race as she finished sixth in a Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, just a stone's throw away from where her legal battle over the IAAF's female classification regulations will be fought at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The race on Thursday was won by Shelby Houlihan of the United States, who ran a personal best of 3 minutes, 57.34 seconds to beat Britain's Laura Muir, who clocked a season best of 3:58.18.
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands was third in 3:58.39.
Semenya, who set a South African national record of 3:59.92 in Doha in May, was more than three seconds slower than Houlihan, with a time of 4:00.44.
The IAAF has ruled female runners too high in natural testosterone can't race in track events from the 400 to the mile unless they take medication. It comes into effect in November, but Semenya has challenged the rule at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
American Noah Lyles equalled the year's best 200 time when he stormed home in 19.69 seconds.
Lyles, running in his favourite event, charged past compatriot Michael Norman to remain unbeaten in the event this year.
The time tied his personal best and the world leading time, which he shares with South Africa's Clarence Munyai.
"I'm a little disappointed in the time. I wanted to run faster and make that world lead my own," Lyles, who also shares the yearly 100 lead, told reporters. "But I know I will be able to do it later in the season."
Norman, the world indoor 400 record holder, took second in 19.88.
Another yearly best came in the men's 5,000 where Bahrain's Birhanu Balew won in 13:01.09 after Ethiopians Selemon Barega, who finished second, and Yomif Kejelcha became entangled.
