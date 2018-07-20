Hurdler Sage Watson hasn't lost sight of goals following latest foot injury

Canadian hurdler Sage Watson credits her doctor and team of physiotherapists for getting her back on the track for a tune-up race ahead of August's NACAC track and field championships in Toronto.

Prior to Wednesday's flight to London, U.K. for this weekend's Müller Anniversary Games, Watson confirmed to CBC Sports a sprained right foot forced her to miss the recent national championships in Ottawa.

WATCH LIVE: London's Müller Anniversary Games, Saturday at 9 am ET

Medicine Hat's Sage Watson poised to hurdle into Canadian history

​"I had to take two-and-a-half weeks off running and hurdling," Watson said, adding she filled the void with weight training and elliptical and pool workouts. "I have a great doctor here in Arizona and a great team of physiotherapists."

Watson is scheduled to race in the women's 400-metre event on Saturday at 9:04 a.m. ET. The two-day event at London Stadium will be streamed live at CBCSports.ca, starting at 9 a.m. ET each day. CBC-TV will also have live coverage — Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Watson's return to running last week was aided by simulated running and hurdling practices, designed by coach Fred Harvey, that didn't impact her foot, allowing the 24-year-old to maintain proper form and transition back to the track.

Watson suffered the injury in practice in mid-June but noted it didn't become serious until she anchored the Canadian women's 4x400 relay team to victory in a meet-record three minutes 32.08 seconds at the Harry Jerome International Track Classic in Burnaby, B.C., on June 27.

No stranger to injury

Watson described the latest setback as a "little bump in my season," but the first-year professional has a history of foot trouble.

A stress fracture in her foot during her sophomore year at the University of Arizona in 2014 forced the Canadian to take a year off. Watson was also sidelined for a portion of the next season when the injury resurfaced and hampered her again for a brief period in 2016 before receiving the proper treatment.

Watson recovered for the 2017 season that saw her win the women's 400 hurdles at NCAA championships in 54.52 that remains a personal-best time.

The 2018 campaign has already been filled with several highlights:

In February, Watson smashed a 30-year-old Canadian indoor record in the 300 at the Millrose Games in New York, running 37.08 to shatter national sprint legend Jillian Richardson's mark of 37.17.

At the Commonwealth Games in April, Watson placed fifth in 55.55, only 59-100ths of a second behind bronze medallist Wenda Nel, of South Africa.

On May 12, she placed third at Diamond League Shanghai in 55.23.

Watson raced to a time of 55.23 seconds to finish 3rd in the women's 400m hurdles at the IAAF Diamond League stop in Shanghai, China. 2:29

Watson captured gold eight days later at the Osaka Golden Grand Prix in Japan, clocking 55.58.

Watson also reached the podium at the Bislett Games on June 7, racing to a bronze medal in a season-best 54.55, or 3-100ths of a second off her PB.

In London, the 2016 Olympian will continue to work on being aggressive in the final half of the race and "maintaining a 16-step pattern down the home stretch."

Watson is part of a strong field that features Dalilah Muhammad, one of seven reigning Summer Games champions in London, fellow American Shamier Little (53.41 SB) and Jamaica's Janieve Russell, the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion who ran a 53.46 PB earlier this month at a Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"My plan for London is to perform to the best of my ability like I always do," said Watson, who will be among more than 55 Canadians at NACAC championships that brings together the best athletes in North America, Central America and Caribbean. "This injury hasn't stopped me from losing sight of my goals."

Here are the other Canadians competing this weekend:

Saturday

Mo Ahmed, men's 5,000m (10:05 a.m. ET): The 27-year-old posted a winning time of 14:36.09 at the recent Canadian championships to beat two-time NCAA champion Justyn Knight for the second straight year. Last month, Ahmed was fourth in a season-best 13:14.88 at a Diamond League meet in Stockholm following a silver-medal performance in April at the Commonwealth Games in Australia (13:52.78).

Ahmed took the crown with a time 14:36.09 at the Canadian Track and Field Championships. 1:02

Shawn Barber, men's pole vault (8:30 a.m. ET): Barber is coming off a clearance of 5,60 metres for a fourth-place finish at the Rabat Diamond League a week ago, won by American Sam Kendricks (5.86). The 24-year-old Barber successfully defended his Canadian title recently in Ottawa, improving his meet record by clearing 5.75. He cleared 5.84 at Diamond League Paris on June 30, representing the Toronto native's best performance since his 5.92 at the Texas Relays on March 31.

The 24-year-old cleared 5.75m at the 2018 Canadian Track and Field Nationals on Saturday, besting his own record of 5.60m from 2015. 1:02

Christabel Nettey, women's long jump (9:30 a.m. ET): A tired Nettey returned home to B.C. from Europe and the next day captured the women's event at the Harry Jerome International Track Classic in Burnaby in late June. The 27-year-old from Surrey jumped 6.37 metres, falling just short of her 6.86 meet record. In April, Nettey reached the podium at an international event for the first time in three years, jumping 6.84 for Commonwealth Games gold. Her season-best is 6.92.

Nettey wins the event at the Harry Jerome Track Classic with a long jump distance of 6.37m. 1:02

Sunday

Alyx Treasure, women's high jump (9:09 a.m. ET): The 25-year-old from Prince George, B.C., will try to make it three consecutive victories after prevailing twice in the past six weeks at the Leiden Gouden Spike event in the Netherlands (1.86 metres) and Harry Jerome Classic (1.81). Treasure cleared a season-best 1.91 to place fourth at the Commonwealth Games in April. Her personal best is 1.94, set in qualifying for the 2016 Olympic final in Rio, where she was 17th (1.88).

On her second attempt, <a href="https://twitter.com/AlyxTreasure?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlyxTreasure</a> successfully clears 1.91m to make it to the final four in the Women's High Jump Final. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GC2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GC2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldCoast2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldCoast2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldCoastGoldRush?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldCoastGoldRush</a> <a href="https://t.co/hg9q9eWZSi">pic.twitter.com/hg9q9eWZSi</a> —@DAZN_CA

Diamond League on CBC Sports

CBC Sports is providing live streaming coverage of all 14 Diamond League meets this season at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. TV coverage will be featured as part of the network's Road To The Olympic Games weekend broadcasts throughout the season.

The following is a list of upcoming Diamond League meets: