29 Russians to compete as neutral athletes at IAAF world championships
The suspended Russian track federation is sending a team of 29 competitors to the world championships next week in Qatar, where they will compete as neutral athletes.
High jumper Mariya Lasitskene only reigning world champion among group
The suspended Russian track federation is sending a team of 29 competitors to the world championships in Qatar, where they will compete as neutral athletes.
High jumper Mariya Lasitskene is the only reigning world champion among the group. Lasitskene has jumped a world leading 2.06 metres this season but has failed to clear two metres at four of her last five events.
Other medal contenders include Sergei Shubenkov, the 2015 world champion in the 110-meter hurdles, and high jumpers Mikhail Akimenko and Ilya Ivanyuk.
Many Russian athletes with past doping bans were not cleared to compete in Doha, including race walker Elena Lashmanova, the world leader in the 20-kilometre event this year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.