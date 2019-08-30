Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field from Zurich

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field·Coming Up

Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field from Zurich

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the Diamond League track and field event in Zurich.

Coverage begins Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's edition of the program features action from the Diamond League track and field event in Zurich.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners