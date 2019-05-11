Road to the Olympic Games: 2019 IAAF World Relays from Japan
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the 2019 IAAF World Relays in Japan.
Canadian sprint stars Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown will be joined by Brendon Rodney, Gavin Smellie, Jerome Blake and Bismark Boateng on the men's side. The women's team features Crystal Emmanual, Farah Jacques, Khamica Bingham, Leya Buchanan, Shaina Harrison and Whitney Rowe.