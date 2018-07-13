Coming Up
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: IAAF World U20 Championships
Road to the Olympic Games is our weekly program spotlighting the best high performance athletes from Canada and around the world. Coverage of the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships begins on Saturday at noon ET.
Program begins on Saturday at noon ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at noon ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
This week's edition features coverage from the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.