Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field from Shanghai

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the Diamond League track and field event in Shanghai.

Coverage begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Some of the world's best track and field athletes - including Canada's Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown and Alysha Newman - compete at a Diamond League event in Shanghai. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage from the Diamond League track and field event in Shanghai. 

