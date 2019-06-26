Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field from Stanford
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the Diamond League track and field event in Stanford, Calif.
Coverage begins on Sunday at 11 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage from the Diamond League track and field event in Stanford, Calif.