Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field from Stanford

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field·Live

Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field from Stanford

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the Diamond League track and field event in Stanford, Calif.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 11 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch Canada's Melissa Bishop, Gabriela Stafford compete at the event in Stanford, Calif. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage from the Diamond League track and field event in Stanford, Calif.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Broadcast Partners