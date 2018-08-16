Coming Up
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track & field - Birmingham
Road to the Olympic Games is our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. Watch coverage of the IAAF track and field Diamond League series event in Birmingham beginning at 4 p.m. ET.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this week's program, we feature action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field competition in Birmingham.
Canadians in action include Sage Watson (hurdles), Michael Mason (high jump), Gabriela Stafford (1,500m), Matthew Hughes (3000m steeplechase), Christabel Netty (long jump), Johnathan Cabral (hurdles) and Brandon McBride (800m).
