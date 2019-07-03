Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field from Lausanne

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field·Coming Up

Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field from Lausanne

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the Diamond League track and field event in Lausanne.

Coverage from Switzerland begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

CBC Sports
Canadians compete on the world stage in this week's Diamond League event. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live Road to the Olympic Games coverage from the Diamond League track and field event in Lausanne. 

 

