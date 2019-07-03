Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field from Lausanne
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the Diamond League track and field event in Lausanne.
Coverage from Switzerland begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live Road to the Olympic Games coverage from the Diamond League track and field event in Lausanne.