Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field from Doha
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the Diamond League track and field event in Doha.
Coverage begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage from the Diamond League track and field event in Doha.
Return Sunday at 1 a.m. ET for more coverage from Doha.