Road To The Olympic Games

Revamp for Diamond League to give TV 90-minute track meet

Track and field's governing body is revamping the top-tier Diamond League series with shorter meetings and fewer long-distance races.

The IAAF says changes will create 'action-packed format for broadcasters'

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Canada’s Aaron Brown, left, had a strong Diamond League season in 2018. (Vidar Ruud/Associated Press)

Track and field's governing body is revamping the top-tier Diamond League series with shorter meetings and fewer long-distance races.

The IAAF says changes will create "a more consistent, action-packed format for broadcasters" and tempt more fans to follow the May-to-September season.

The 2020 series will include "a faster paced 90-minute television event" at 12 meetings, leading to a single end-of-season final.

One venue will be dropped from this season's calendar of 14 meetings , including finals split between Zurich and Brussels.

Meetings will have a core of 24 events, 12 each for men and women, instead of the current 32. None will race beyond 3,000 metres.

Organizers are also urged to stage more field events away from stadiums. Zurich's train station often hosts pole vault or shot put.

About the Author

Doug Harrison

Doug Harrison has covered the professional and amateur scene as a senior writer for CBC Sports since 2003. Previously, the Burlington, Ont., native covered the NHL and other leagues for Faceoff.com. Follow the award-winning journalist @harrisoncbc

    With files from The Associated Press

