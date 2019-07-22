New Zealand storms back to win elite mixed relay World Triathlon in Edmonton
Team New Zealand trailed the field early, but stormed back in the final three legs to win the elite mixed relay at the World Triathlon Series Sunday.
Kiwi's take podium with strong push over final 3 legs as Brits finish 2nd
Hayden Wilde, running the anchor leg, matched Gordon Benson of Great Britain in the cycling portion, then pulled away to beat the Brits comfortably by nine seconds in the 1,600-metre run.
Their winning time was one hour, 20 minutes and 13 seconds, in the race through Edmonton's River Valley.
Team USA was third, 16 seconds off the pace.
The Canadian team finished ninth in the 13-team field, 2:57 behind the leaders.
The next ITU events are the Olympic test trials in Tokyo on Aug. 15-16 and the WTS Grand Final in Lausanne starting Aug. 29.
