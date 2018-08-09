Coming Up
Watch the 2018 NACAC track & field championships
Watch live action from the NACAC track and field championships in Toronto, starting Friday at 10:05 a.m. ET. Canadian stars such as Aaron Brown, Brandon McBride, Rachel Cliff and Lindsey Butterworth will be in action at Varsity Stadium.
Live coverage of 'Track & Field in the 6ix' begins on Friday at 10:05 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2018 NACAC track & field championships from Varsity Stadium in Toronto.
- Brandon McBride shatters Gary Reed's Canadian 800m record
- Aaron Brown leads Canadian squad for NACAC championships
The three-day event, featuring athletes from 28 countries in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, will be live streamed on CBCSports.ca, starting Friday at 10:05 a.m. ET.
CBC-TV will also provide coverage on Saturday (4 p.m. ET) and Sunday (2 p.m. ET) on Road to the Olympic Games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.