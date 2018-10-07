Mo Farah sets new European record in Chicago Marathon win

Skip to Main Content
Mo Farah scored a stunning Chicago Marathon victory as he won in an unofficial two hours five minutes and 11 seconds in only his third race at the distance on Sunday.

4-time Olympic champ shatters previous mark by 37 seconds

Mo Farah, seen here at last April's London Marathon, won the Chicago Marathon in an unofficial time of two hours five minutes and 11 seconds in only his third race at the distance on Sunday. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)

After bidding his time for much of competition, the British four-time Olympic track champion surged to the lead in the final four miles and broke Ethiopian Mosinet Geremew to shatter the European marathon record of 2:05:48.

Geremew finished second in 2:05:24 with Japan's Suguru Osako in a national record 2:05:50. Former Farah training partner and defending champion Galen Rupp was fifth in 2:06:21.

