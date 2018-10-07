Mo Farah sets new European record in Chicago Marathon win

Mo Farah scored a stunning Chicago Marathon victory as he won in an unofficial two hours five minutes and 11 seconds in only his third race at the distance on Sunday.

2:05:11‼️ Mo Farah (<a href="https://twitter.com/Mo_Farah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mo_farah</a>) sets the European Record at the Chicago Marathon! <a href="https://t.co/idHsXh7rdK">pic.twitter.com/idHsXh7rdK</a> —@FloTrack

After bidding his time for much of competition, the British four-time Olympic track champion surged to the lead in the final four miles and broke Ethiopian Mosinet Geremew to shatter the European marathon record of 2:05:48.

Congrats to our 2018 champ <a href="https://twitter.com/Mo_Farah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mo_Farah</a> on breaking the European record for a marathon! 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/FWaPWFqmMo">pic.twitter.com/FWaPWFqmMo</a> —@ChiMarathon

Geremew finished second in 2:05:24 with Japan's Suguru Osako in a national record 2:05:50. Former Farah training partner and defending champion Galen Rupp was fifth in 2:06:21.