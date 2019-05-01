Mo Farah declines selection for marathon at track and field worlds
Could potentially set up a return to the track
Mo Farah has declined selection for the marathon at the world championships in Doha, potentially setting up a return to the track.
Farah, who won back-to-back Olympic doubles in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres, said in 2017 that he had run his last race on the track and would instead be focusing on marathons.
WATCH: Mo Farah wins 5,000m at 2017 Diamond League Final:
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya has been in a class of his own in the men's marathon in recent years, though, and beat Farah by more than three minutes in the London Marathon on Sunday.
Farah's coach, Gary Lough, said after the race in London that Farah hadn't decided if he would be racing the marathon or the 10,000 at the worlds in Doha.
British Athletics says Farah has "chosen to decline" running in the marathon in Doha.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.